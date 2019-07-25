Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Acquires C$14,250.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,205,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,467.18.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

TML stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. Treasury Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.32.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

