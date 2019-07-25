Insider Buying: Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Richard Cranfield acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £38,200 ($49,915.07).

Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 383 ($5.00). 278,840 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.89. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

