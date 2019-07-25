Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 6,122 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £14,692.80 ($19,198.75).

Shares of BOOM stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 116,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.71. Audioboom Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

