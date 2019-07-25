Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 6,122 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £14,692.80 ($19,198.75).
Shares of BOOM stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 116,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.71. Audioboom Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.71).
About Audioboom Group
