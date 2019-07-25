Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

