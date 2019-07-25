Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives $4.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ICD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 477,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,278. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,110 shares in the company, valued at $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,300 shares of company stock worth $70,152. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 603,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 391,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

