Incent Reaches One Day Volume of $87,490.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $87,490.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00293265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.01660800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.