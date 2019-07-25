Impact Price Reaches $0.0007 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Impact has a market cap of $77,578.00 and $2.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impact has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impact Profile

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX . Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.