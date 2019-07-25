IGToken Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. IGToken has a total market cap of $122,449.00 and $45,550.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IGToken has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One IGToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00294315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.01630707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120368 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IGToken’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,938,346,088 tokens. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net . IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net

IGToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IGToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IGToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

