IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 2,362,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

