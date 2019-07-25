IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $6,063,993.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.