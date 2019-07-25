IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,863 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 61,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 163,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 363,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,211,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

