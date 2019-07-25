IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Celgene stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 649,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

