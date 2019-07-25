IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.93. 1,652,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,136. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.