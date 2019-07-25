IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $173.22. 743,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.