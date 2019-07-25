IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catamount Wealth Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.