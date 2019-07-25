IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $10,888,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total transaction of $38,659.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $300.43. 23,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,546. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.62 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

