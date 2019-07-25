IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,990 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 43,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,042. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

