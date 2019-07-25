Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Unique Fabricating and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.70. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ichor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

