ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Trading Down 0.8%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.22 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.22 ($1.28), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

