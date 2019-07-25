Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Shares Down 4.5%

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) shares were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.91, approximately 601,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,017,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.36.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

