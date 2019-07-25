Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to post $199.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $175.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $794.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $814.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $871.33 million, with estimates ranging from $844.27 million to $894.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $962,300.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,744.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,365.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 315.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,393,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 444.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 575,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,392 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.