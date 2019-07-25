Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944,628 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,099,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,002,000 after buying an additional 275,439 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 177,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,784,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

