Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 133.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 75.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SYMC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

