Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $515,047.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

