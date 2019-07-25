Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,436 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 59,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,128. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95.

