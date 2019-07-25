Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

GD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.39. 15,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,227. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

