HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. HTC Purenergy shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 14,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

About HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

