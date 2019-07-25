Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,744,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,669,000 after acquiring an additional 520,816 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

MKC traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.92. 288,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,715. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $162.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.