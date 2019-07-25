Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 703,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 197,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

