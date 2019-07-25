Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,931. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

