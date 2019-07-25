Howland Capital Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 1,902,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

