Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.47. 561,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

