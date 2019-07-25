Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Trimmed by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,871 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,449.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 1,882,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

