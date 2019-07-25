Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

