Honest Market Capitalization Reaches $152,434.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Honest has a total market cap of $152,434.00 and approximately $27,194.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00291701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.01659138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

