Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fayerweather Charles lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.22. 306,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

