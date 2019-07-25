Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Receives C$19.08 Average PT from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.92.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$22.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.07. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 2.4899999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.