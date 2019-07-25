HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE HFC traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 1,297,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,219. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,888 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,918,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,506,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,832,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 842,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,790,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

