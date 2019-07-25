HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. HNI updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

HNI stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 62,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,415,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HNI by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.