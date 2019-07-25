Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 79 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 69.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 201,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

CI traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 899,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

