Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 481 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allergan by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 23.1% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Allergan by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 26.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.86. 282,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,437. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

