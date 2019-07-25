Hills Bank & Trust Co. Invests $237,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240,024. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

