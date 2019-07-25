Hills Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

