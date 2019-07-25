Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $999,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 356,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

