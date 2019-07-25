Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $255.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,739. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

