Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

