Hexavest Inc. Takes Position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter worth about $15,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHFC. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Thomas C. Shafer bought 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $249,585.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,431.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David T. Provost bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,819.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

