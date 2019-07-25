Hexavest Inc. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDB stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

