Hexavest Inc. Invests $30,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $699,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 28.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 10.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

