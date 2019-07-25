Hexavest Inc. Invests $110,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,315,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

